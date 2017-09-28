Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Thursday that he would reimburse the government for a series of costly charter flights he used to travel to various engagements at taxpayer expense.

Senior department sources told Fox News that the total amount of money Price will repay is $51,887.31.

In a statement, Price expressed “regret” for “the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars.

“All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers,” Price added. “It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer.”

In addition to covering the costs of his previous trips, Price vowed that “I will take no more private charter flights as Secretary of HHS. No exceptions.” He denied any legal wrongdoing, noting that his trips were approved by department officials.

Price’s statement follows President Donald Trump’s public comments Wednesday stating that he wasn’t happy with Price’s travel. Trump left open the possibility that Price would be fired, but Price said Thursday he thinks he still has the president’s confidence.

“It has been my personal honor to serve the American people, and I look forward to continuing that service,” Price said to conclude his statement.

Earlier Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also noted Trump’s displeasure with Price.

“We’ve asked a halt to be put, particularly at HHS, on any private charter flights moving forward,” Sanders told reporters.

