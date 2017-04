Dejection spilled across Aaron Hicks’ face on the afternoon that Aaron Judge was named the Yankees’ Opening Day right fielder, concluding a spring battle that some believed had been decided weeks earlier. Hicks made it a tough decision, but ultimately statistics and Judge’s prodigious power won out. As Hicks reminded the Yanks by belting home runs from both sides of the plate in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over the Rays, there’s plenty he can also do to help the team.