Hicks Knows The Meaning Of True Strength

At 6-1, 236 pounds, Jordan Hicks seems the epitome of strength.

Opposing teams cannot ignore the linebacker’s presence in the center of the Eagles’ defense week in and week out. During the 2016 season, Hicks racked up 95 total tackles, five interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery while playing 95 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps.

But strength isn’t necessarily measured by a person’s size or on-field performance. It’s not equal to the amount of impact plays he makes or the number of wins his team accumulates.

Hicks figured out that life lesson early. Greg Osinski, a friend who would quickly become the most influential person in the linebacker’s life, taught him that.

Click here or on the image below to read more about how Hicks’ life was forever changed during his sophomore year of high school when he became friends with a student suffering from muscular dystrophy.