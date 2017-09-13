HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING At least 1 student dead near Spokane, Washington

At least one child has been killed and three others injured following a shooting at a high school near Spokane, Washington, officials said on Wednesday.

A “threat” has been eliminated.

Police were responding to reports of shots fired at the school, located in Rockford, 19 miles northeast of Spokane.

Administrative officials at Spokane Public Schools said all schools in the area were “in full lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody, The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.