High Wind Watch for DE / Wind Advisory for MD Tonight Through Monday

DELAWARE – HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a High Wind Watch…which is in effect from late tonight through Monday afternoon.

* WINDS…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with the potential for gusts up to 60 mph.

* TIMING…The greatest potential for high winds will be late tonight through about midday Monday. The winds will gradually weaken Monday afternoon but strong gusts up to 50 mph are still possible.

* IMPACTS…Potential for damaging winds to blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel will likely become difficult…especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph…or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

========================================================

LOWER MARYLAND & VIRGINIA EASTERN SHORE – WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST MONDAY…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory…which is in effect from midnight tonight to 4 PM

* HAZARDS: STRONG WIND GUSTS.

* WINDS: MD/BECOMING WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 MPH.

* TIMING: LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MIDDAY MONDAY.

* IMPACTS: STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS…TREES…AND POWER

LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use caution until the winds subside.