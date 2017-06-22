High winds drop trees on German rail lines, causing delays

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn says it’s had to shut down several lines in the north of the country after strong winds blew trees and branches down onto the tracks and caused other problems.

Deutsche Bahn announced on Twitter Thursday it had shut down its well-traveled Hamburg-Berlin, Hamburg-Hannover, Bremen-Hannover and Hannover-Wolfsburg-Berlin lines until the tracks could be cleared.

It said it hoped to have some of the lines open by late afternoon, and directed passengers to the railway website bahn.de for updates.

The German Weather Service is warning of continued high winds, and strong rain and possibly hail and lightning as a low-pressure front moves in from the west.