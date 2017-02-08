HIGH-WIRE PLUNGE 5 injured as Fla. circus tightrope collapses

At least five people were hurt during a rehearsal for a circus performance in Florida on Wednesday when the group fell from a tightrope.

A call came in at 12:48 p.m. alerting authorities that multiple people had fallen from the tightrope at University Town Center in Sarasota, firefighters told FOX 13.

Ambulances and helicopters are responding to the scene, where at least five people were injured, including one trauma alert.

FOX 13’s Kim Kuizon reports that concerned family members are on the scene, where one woman exclaimed, “That’s my mom who fell off.”

The performers were rehearsing for a show sponsored by The Circus Arts Conservatory and Circus Sarasota featuring the famed Nik Wallenda of the “Flying Wallendas.”

