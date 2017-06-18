First it was Jose Ramirez with multi-HR game in game 1 of the doubleheader then Chisenhall collected a two homer game for himself in game 2 of the twin bill
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game
Just now
Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire’s hesitation
4 hours ago
Pete Rose’s full speech from pregame on-field ceremony
5 hours ago
Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017
6 hours ago
Can Ramirez’s hot streak be attributed to Lindor’s bats?
6 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Jose Ramirez’s multi-HR game
6 hours ago