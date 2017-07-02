HIGHLIGHT: Descalso&#039;s lead-off triple sets tone for D-backs

By news@wgmd.com -
19

Daniel Descalso got the Diamondbacks started with a triple top lead off the first inning and scored in an eventual 6-2 victory over the Rockies.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

HIGHLIGHT: Descalso's lead-off triple sets tone for D-backs

HIGHLIGHT: Descalso’s lead-off triple sets tone for D-backs

15 mins ago

Coyotes prospects give fans a taste of the future in scrimmage

Coyotes prospects give fans a taste of the future in scrimmage

2 hours ago

Torey Lovullo: We just weren't able to capitalize in key moments

Torey Lovullo: We just weren’t able to capitalize in key moments

23 hours ago

WATCH: Chris Owings homers twice in loss to Rockies

WATCH: Chris Owings homers twice in loss to Rockies

23 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Corbin bounces back strong after shaky 4th inning

HIGHLIGHTS: Corbin bounces back strong after shaky 4th inning

2 days ago

Torey Lovullo: We didn't do a great job with runners in scoring position

Torey Lovullo: We didn’t do a great job with runners in scoring position

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR