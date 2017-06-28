Diamondbacks catcher Chris Herrmann posted his second walk-off hit of the season to beat the Cardinals and earn Arizona win No. 50 on the season.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos Mic’d Up: ‘That’s some downhill fuzz’ and much ore in-game from Torey Lovullo HIGHLIGHT: Herrmann walks off Cardinals in 10th First-round pick Joseph takes the ice with Coyotes’ prospects Hot Air: Jumpin’ for joy Coyotes prospects hit the ice for development camp Zack Greinke: I was missing by a little bit More FOX Sports Arizona Videos »