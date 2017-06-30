HIGHLIGHT: Steven Souza Jr.’s game-winning 3-run home run

HIGHLIGHT: Steven Souza Jr.&#039;s game-winning 3-run home run

By news@wgmd.com -
16

Tampa Bay Rays’ Steven Souza Jr. smacks a 3-run home run to snatch the win from the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th inning on Friday night.

