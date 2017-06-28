A great play by the rookie.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHT: Zimmer covers a ton of ground to make diving catch in center
Just now
Michael Brantley explains why he’s able to ease back into the lineup after time away
15 mins ago
Terry Francona extremely happy with Tribe’s defensive night vs. Texas
15 mins ago
Napoli still checks in on Tribe, impressed by Jose Ramirez
3 hours ago
Antonetti hopes Bauer’s desire to improve turns into consistency
3 hours ago
Joey Votto dons donkey suit to get ASG votes for Zack Cozart
3 hours ago