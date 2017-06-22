HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam in 7th

By news@wgmd.com -
22

Miller inherited a tough situation and kept the Indians’ 3-0 lead intact.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Andrew Miller on escaping bases-loaded jam: 'A lot of things went right.'

Andrew Miller on escaping bases-loaded jam: ‘A lot of things went right.’

15 mins ago

Carlos Carrasco looks to 'Mini Cookie' for answers

Carlos Carrasco looks to ‘Mini Cookie’ for answers

15 mins ago

The story of how some 'singing' preceded Edwin Encarnacion's surge

The story of how some ‘singing’ preceded Edwin Encarnacion’s surge

3 hours ago

Francisco Lindor can't wait to play in Puerto Rico in 2018

Francisco Lindor can’t wait to play in Puerto Rico in 2018

5 hours ago

Francisco Lindor: Slumps teach me to be a better hitter

Francisco Lindor: Slumps teach me to be a better hitter

1 day ago

Josh Tomlin isn't fooled by Manny Machado's subpar stats

Josh Tomlin isn’t fooled by Manny Machado’s subpar stats

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR