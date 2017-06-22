HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam in 7th

Miller inherited a tough situation and kept the Indians’ 3-0 lead intact.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Andrew Miller on escaping bases-loaded jam: ‘A lot of things went right.’
15 mins ago
Carlos Carrasco looks to ‘Mini Cookie’ for answers
15 mins ago
The story of how some ‘singing’ preceded Edwin Encarnacion’s surge
3 hours ago
Francisco Lindor can’t wait to play in Puerto Rico in 2018
5 hours ago
Francisco Lindor: Slumps teach me to be a better hitter
1 day ago
Josh Tomlin isn’t fooled by Manny Machado’s subpar stats
1 day ago