HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs bust out in middle innings to put away Phillies

Brandon Webb, Bob Brenly and Jody Jackson break down the Diamondbacks’ 9-2 victory over the Phillies.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Coyotes draft Pierre-Olivier Joseph
4 hours ago
Mic’d Up: Archie loves kids cartoons and what’s hiding in his beard?
1 day ago
Rubby makes good impression in big-league return
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Corbin strong but Phillies rookie shuts down D-backs
1 day ago
Chayka: ‘I got a chance to make (Stepan) move and I wasn’t going to miss it’
1 day ago
Suns draft Josh Jackson with No. 4 pick
1 day ago