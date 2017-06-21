HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs rally in 7th only to see Rockies counter in 8th

Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly break down the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 loss to the Rockies.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Fuentes’ first career HR caps D-backs comeback
2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Godley strong before D-backs’ bats come to life late
3 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Blanco’s blast powers D-backs to another comeback win
4 days ago
Storytime with Gracie: No love in Philly, brother
4 days ago
Character Counts: Marilyn Schlosser
4 days ago
D-backs lagging behind in NL All-Star voting
4 days ago