Highlights from Day 1 of Summer League in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) A look at some of the highlights from Saturday’s games in the Orlando Pro Summer League:

—

INJURY WATCH

Indiana’s Georges Niang was knocked out of the Pacers’ opener against Orlando in the opening minutes with a left knee injury, after he took an awkward fall over teammate Trey McKinney-Jones. The preliminary diagnosis on Niang was a sprain, and he did not return.

Also, New York was without No. 8 draft pick Frank Ntilikina because of knee soreness, and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he doesn’t expect the 18-year-old guard to be ready to play on Sunday against Detroit, either.

The Knicks are hopeful Ntilikina will play at some point in Orlando.

—

BACON’S FIRST

Let the record show the first points of summer-league season in the NBA were scored by Charlotte’s Dwayne Bacon on a foul-line jumper. Briante Weber scored 17 points and the Hornets led most of the way in beating the Miami Heat 74-67.

Okaro White led all scorers with 20 for Miami, and Heat first-round pick Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his pro debut.

”Bam, he’s a beast,” White said.

—

DING DEBUTS

Ding Yanyuhang, the MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association this past season for the Shandong Golden Stars, started for Dallas and scored eight points in the Mavericks’ 80-75 win over New York.

—

PACERS HOLD ON

Indiana wasted a 20-point lead before holding on to beat Orlando 85-74. Travis Leslie scored 20 points off the bench for the Pacers.

—

WILD FINISH

Oklahoma City won the fourth and final game of the day, topping Detroit 92-91 and capping a 14-point comeback with a rally in the final moments. Vincent Hunter scored 21 points for the Thunder, and Henry Ellenson had 21 for the Pistons.

Detroit first-round pick Luke Kennard, who some thought may have been the best pure shooter in last month’s draft, had 16 points and was 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

—

LOTS OF FOULS

The summer league rule is that no one fouls out until committing 10 personals, four more than the NBA norm.

And as is often the case, a few guys benefited from that quirk.

Among those in the more-than-six-foul-club Saturday: Charlotte’s Johnny O’Bryant III, Miami’s Jake Odum and New York’s Chasson Randle. All were whistled for seven fouls.

—

LOTS OF MISSES

In the four games Saturday, no team shot better than 45 percent. Combined, the eight teams – Charlotte, Miami, Indiana, Orlando, Dallas, New York, Detroit and Oklahoma City – shot a combined 40 percent.

—

FEMALE REFS

Two female referees were part of the crews working Saturday’s four-game slate.

Natalie Sago, who did some summer league games last year as well, officiated the Miami-Charlotte game. And Fatou Cissoko-Stephens was on the crew for the Detroit-Oklahoma City game.

For now, the NBA has only one active female referee – Lauren Holtkamp, also a summer-league veteran.