Highlights from Day 1 of Summer League in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) A look at some of the highlights from Saturday’s games in the Orlando Pro Summer League:

INJURY WATCH

Indiana’s Georges Niang was knocked out of the Pacers’ opener against Orlando in the opening minutes with a left knee injury, after he took an awkward fall over teammate Trey McKinney-Jones. The preliminary diagnosis on Niang was a sprain, and he did not return.

Also, New York was without No. 8 draft pick Frank Ntilikina because of knee soreness, and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he doesn’t expect the 18-year-old guard to be ready to play on Sunday against Detroit, either.

The Knicks are hopeful Ntilikina will play at some point in Orlando.

BACON’S FIRST

Let the record show the first points of summer-league season in the NBA were scored by Charlotte’s Dwayne Bacon on a foul-line jumper. Briante Weber scored 17 points and the Hornets led most of the way in beating the Miami Heat 74-67.

Okaro White led all scorers with 20 for Miami, and Heat first-round pick Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his pro debut.

”Bam, he’s a beast,” White said.

DING DEBUTS

Ding Yanyuhang, the MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association this past season for the Shandong Golden Stars, started for Dallas and scored eight points in the Mavericks’ 80-75 win over New York.

PACERS HOLD ON

Indiana wasted a 20-point lead before holding on to beat Orlando 85-74. Travis Leslie scored 20 points off the bench for the Pacers.

WILD FINISH

Oklahoma City won the fourth and final game of the day, topping Detroit 92-91 and capping a 14-point comeback with a rally in the final moments. Vincent Hunter scored 21 points for the Thunder, and Henry Ellenson had 21 for the Pistons.

Detroit first-round pick Luke Kennard, who some thought may have been the best pure shooter in last month’s draft, had 16 points and was 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

LOTS OF FOULS

The summer league rule is that no one fouls out until committing 10 personals, four more than the NBA norm.

And as is often the case, a few guys benefited from that quirk.

Among those in the more-than-six-foul-club Saturday: Charlotte’s Johnny O’Bryant III, Miami’s Jake Odum and New York’s Chasson Randle. All were whistled for seven fouls.

LOTS OF MISSES

In the four games Saturday, no team shot better than 45 percent. Combined, the eight teams – Charlotte, Miami, Indiana, Orlando, Dallas, New York, Detroit and Oklahoma City – shot a combined 40 percent.

FEMALE REFS

Two female referees were part of the crews working Saturday’s four-game slate.

Natalie Sago, who did some summer league games last year as well, officiated the Miami-Charlotte game. And Fatou Cissoko-Stephens was on the crew for the Detroit-Oklahoma City game.

For now, the NBA has only one active female referee – Lauren Holtkamp, also a summer-league veteran.

