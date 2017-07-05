Highlights from the Padres Alumni vs US Navy All-Stars Softball Game

By news@wgmd.com -
13

Check out the highlights and interviews from the first Padres Alumni vs. US Navy All-Stars Softball Game in San Diego.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Highlights from the Padres Alumni vs US Navy All-Stars Softball Game

Highlights from the Padres Alumni vs US Navy All-Stars Softball Game

Just now

In the Zone: Padres vs Indians Preview

In the Zone: Padres vs Indians Preview

1 day ago

Watch the benches clear after Dodgers and Padres managers get into spat

Watch the benches clear after Dodgers and Padres managers get into spat

3 days ago

Clippers are interested in Inglewood, why not a return to San Diego?

Clippers are interested in Inglewood, why not a return to San Diego?

4 days ago

Randy McMichael on expectations for the 2017 Chargers

Randy McMichael on expectations for the 2017 Chargers

4 days ago

Jared Dudley hosts Elite Skills Academy with special guests Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis

Jared Dudley hosts Elite Skills Academy with special guests Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis

4 days ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR