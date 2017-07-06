HIGHLIGHTS: Home runs from Ramirez, Encarnacion propel Indians to victory

Indians use the long ball to break out of recent slump.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Sal Romano dedicates first Major League win to his family Bryan Price: Sal Romano conquered biggest challenge for a young pitcher HIGHLIGHTS: Reds score 3 in 8th to secure win Indians’ Michael Brantley describes ‘blessing’ of All-Star selection after return from injury Scott Feldman on giving up monster homer to Jon Gray Bryan Price reacts to key replay ruling that went against Reds More FOX Sports Ohio Videos »