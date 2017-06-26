The Cleveland Indians complete a wild comeback getting production up and down their lineup. The Tribe wins 15-9 on Monday night over the Texas Rangers.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos HIGHLIGHTS: Indians complete comeback win 15-9 over Rangers Brandon Finnegan doesn’t believe injury is serious Price comments on Finnegan’s status, contemplates Reds roster move Chris Welsh: Injuries to pitching will open up opportunities for other Reds Napoli Returns to Cleveland Guyer is ready to be back and compete for the Tribe More FOX Sports Ohio Videos »