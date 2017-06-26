HIGHLIGHTS: Indians complete comeback win 15-9 over Rangers

By news@wgmd.com -
6

The Cleveland Indians complete a wild comeback getting production up and down their lineup. The Tribe wins 15-9 on Monday night over the Texas Rangers.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Indians complete comeback win 15-9 over Rangers

HIGHLIGHTS: Indians complete comeback win 15-9 over Rangers

Just now

Brandon Finnegan doesn't believe injury is serious

Brandon Finnegan doesn’t believe injury is serious

2 hours ago

Price comments on Finnegan's status, contemplates Reds roster move

Price comments on Finnegan’s status, contemplates Reds roster move

2 hours ago

Chris Welsh: Injuries to pitching will open up opportunities for other Reds

Chris Welsh: Injuries to pitching will open up opportunities for other Reds

3 hours ago

Napoli Returns to Cleveland

Napoli Returns to Cleveland

4 hours ago

Guyer is ready to be back and compete for the Tribe

Guyer is ready to be back and compete for the Tribe

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR