HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson breaks tie, Indians tack on two more

By news@wgmd.com -
5

Jackson, Gonzalez, and Encarnacion help secure a Tribe win.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Francisco Lindor takes great pride in his youth baseball work

Francisco Lindor takes great pride in his youth baseball work

3 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam in 7th

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam in 7th

23 hours ago

Tito praises Carrasco, Miller after Indians' win

Tito praises Carrasco, Miller after Indians’ win

23 hours ago

Andrew Miller on escaping bases-loaded jam: 'A lot of things went right.'

Andrew Miller on escaping bases-loaded jam: ‘A lot of things went right.’

23 hours ago

Francisco Lindor ends postgame interview with a cliffhanger and a hug

Francisco Lindor ends postgame interview with a cliffhanger and a hug

23 hours ago

Carlos Carrasco looks to 'Mini Cookie' for answers

Carlos Carrasco looks to ‘Mini Cookie’ for answers

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR