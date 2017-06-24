Corey Kluber did his part with a season-high in strikeouts but the Indians fall 4-2 to the Twins
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Price on Homer Bailey’s return: ‘I think he’s ready to go’
3 hours ago
Could Bradley Zimmer bead The Freeze?
3 hours ago
Reds skipper Bryan Price on bullpen’s struggles, Castillo’s debut
19 hours ago
Mesoraco on Castillo: ‘He certainly has the stuff. No doubt about it’
19 hours ago
Chris Welsh is a fan of Luis Castillo after debut
19 hours ago
Francona after Indians fall 5-0 to Twins
20 hours ago