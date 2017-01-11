Highs and Lows: Sacramento Kings Fight Back To Beat Pistons

Some way, somehow, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons tonight by a score of 100-94. Listed down below are the highs and lows of tonight’s game pertaining to the Kings.

HIGHS

DeMarcus Cousins: The Kings sure needed DeMarcus Cousins to be great tonight. For the majority of the game, Cousins was the Kings’ only asset on the floor, which helped keep the game close. For the night, the All-Star big recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. Cousins has continued to become the Kings’ star player on a gamely basis, and it seems like he may be playing that role in Sacramento for years to come.

Anthony Tolliver: For the last couple of games, Dave Joerger has granted Anthony Tolliver the starting forward job, and it sure paid off tonight. Tolliver continues to be active on the court, displaying solid defense and hitting his perimeter shots consistently. Tolliver’s final stat line: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a 42.8% success rate from the three-point stripe.

Three-Point Shooting: The Kings had their stroke tonight from the perimeter as they shot an excellent 54.2% from the area. Making the three tonight proved to be huge for Sacramento as it helped the purple and white rally back to win tonight’s game. Some significant three-pointers that were made were from Garrett Temple and DeMarcus Cousins in the final two minutes of the game.

LOWS

Turnovers: The Kings again were sloppy with the basketball tonight. As a result of turning the ball over 16 times, it caused the Kings’ to lose valuable momentum throughout the game. The Kings have been notorious this season in how they have taken care of the ball. For the season, they average 13.3 turnovers per contest.

Perimeter Defense: Opponents continue to rain threes on the Sacramento Kings as the Detroit Pistons were able to make 44.4% of their perimeter shots tonight. For the season, the Pistons only make 34.1% of their shots from beyond the perimeter, yet the Kings allowed them to have a field day tonight. Defending the three has been a royal pain for the Kings all season long.

Rudy Gay: Usually the second-scoring option for Sacramento, Rudy Gay was only able to score 11 points off 3-11 shooting from the court. In most cases, the Kings need Gay to be that reliable scoring option behind DeMarcus Cousins, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case tonight. Luckily, it didn’t cost the Kings a win.

