Highs and Lows: Sacramento Kings Lose Close One To The Bulls

The Sacramento Kings ended tonight’s game with a loss as they were defeated by the Chicago Bulls by a score of 112-107.

Listed down below are the highs and lows that happened in tonight’s game pertaining to the Kings.

HIGHS

Kosta Koufos: Kosta Koufos continues to play well for the Kings. Aside from playing good defense, Kosta had himself a nice game on the offensive end. Scoring 10 points on 5-5 shooting from the floor, this has been a regular trend for the Kings’ center. In the month of January, Koufos averaged 7.4 points while shooting 66.7% from the field. The Kings hope that is consistent going forward.

Ty Lawson: Ty Lawson was a spark plug for the Kings’ bench tonight. For the game, Lawson recorded 22 points and 7 assists while shooting 8-13 from the floor. Lawson was also the anchor for the Kings tonight in helping the team come back from a 27-point deficit. Lawson continues to find his niche with the Kings, and as a result, he’s been doing a great job in rejuvenating his career around.

Matt Barnes: Matt Barnes had a very nice performance tonight for Sacramento. He pretty much helped the Kings with everything tonight. He played solid defense, made shots, passed well, and rebounded the ball effectively to help the Kings spark back into the game in the fourth quarter. For the night, Barnes recorded 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 7-10 from the floor and 3-4 from the perimeter.

LOWS

Starting Five: The times when the Kings were rattled by the Bulls in this game were when the full starting fives for both teams faced off against each other. For the night, the Bulls starters outscored the Kings’ starting lineup by a score of 95-49. The Kings usually rely on players like DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison to get the Kings on the right track, but tonight they just didn’t have their A-games.

Containing Flash: Dwyane Wade turned the clock back in tonight’s game. For the night, Wade recorded 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 12-18 from the floor. Wade was the star player in tonight’s game. He was efficient throughout the game, but more importantly, was incredible in the final minutes of the match as he made clutch shots to uplift the Bulls for the win.

Same Story: Yes, the Kings almost completed an amazing comeback tonight, but they should not have been in a position to do so in the first place. After defeating the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Kings fans would think their team could handle a Chicago Bulls team without Jimmy Butler, right? Wrong. The Kings have done this too often this season. They play up to their competition whether they are good or bad. Not saying that the Bulls are a bad team, but after displaying a performance previously against the Warriors, the Kings should have played much better than they did tonight.

