Hilary Duff admits she's not 'the best' dater

Hilary Duff feels no pressure trying to find the right man. The 29-year-old told Cosmopolitan she’s not the best dater.

“I’ve never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to… I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

But one thing the actress is good at, is co-parenting with ex-husband Mike Comrie; the two share a 4-year-old son.

“Mike’s amazing,” she said. “We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with.

The “Younger” star briefly dated trainer Jason Walsh in 2016, but that didn’t last. And now Duff is looking forward to her 30’s more than anything…because why not?

“I think I’m a pretty confident person. I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”