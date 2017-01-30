Hilary Duff reveals why she kept ex-boyfriend a secret

Hilary Duff keeping quiet about her last boyfriend? That was so yesterday.

While the 29-year-old “Younger” actress is known for staying mum on her love life, she’s now coming clean on her previous relationship with Rise Nation founder and trainer Jason Walsh. The former Disney star revealed in Cosmopolitan’s February issue that she chose to announce her relationship back in October 2016 by sharing a PDA picture with her 7.3 million Instagram followers.

“I was like, ‘F–k it. He’s my boyfriend,’” Duff told the magazine. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

However, Duff didn’t completely reveal all. E! News is reporting that Duff and Walsh called it quits in November and she declined to dish further details on the split. She did insist, though, that the relationship was more than just a casual fling.

“We were seeing each other for a while,” said Duff. “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. “It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

Duff also made sure to give the retired professional ice hockey player a heads-up on the budding romance and not just because they share custody of 4-year-old son Luca Comrie. The ex-spouses reportedly tell each other whenever they begin dating someone new.

“I don’t want to talk too much about that. But yeah, we do,” said Duff to Cosmopolitan. “We feel like it’s respectful to keep everybody in the loop. I don’t know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine’s a lot more public.”

Duff added that she’s not “stressed” about finding a new boyfriend.

“I’m not coming down on myself like, ‘Oh you’ve got to get out there.’ It’ll happen again,” she said. “I have my whole life ahead of me.”

Looks like that might be right now.

E! News is reporting Duff and her new rumored boyfriend, 29-year-old singer/producer Matthew Koma, made their first red carpet appearance together Saturday night at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party, held in Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont. And this time, Koma may be the one doing the revealing on social media.

Koma shared three Polaroids on Instagram with Duff and captioned them, “Date night.”