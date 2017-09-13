Hillary Clinton was a welcome guest on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday when the former presidential candidate sat down to discuss her new memoir “What Happened.”

Clinton walked onstage to Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” where she was greeted with long hugs from the co-hosts of “The View.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s introduction was interrupted several times by cheers from the audience as Clinton took her seat.

Joy Behar expressed how shocked she was when Clinton lost the election.

Behar told Clinton, “I was sure you were going to win.”

Clinton responded to a laughing crowd, “So was I.”

Behar said back, “I went into mourning” as the screen behind her showed Behar on election night wearing a black veil.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.