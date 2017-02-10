Hillary Clinton resurfaced again Thursday night to troll President Trump over losing the latest court battle on his travel ban — though top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was quick with a Twitter retort.

Clinton tweeted, “3-0,” after a federal appeals court ruled unanimously against reinstating Trump’s order on immigration and refugees. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco all sided against the order.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Conway responded to Clinton’s tweet, “PA, WI, MI” — an obvious dig at Clinton for losing the must-win states during the election.

The Democratic presidential nominee also had tweeted earlier in the week to support Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she was reprimanded for her criticism on the Senate floor about now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Conway, meanwhile, has been using Twitter of late to confront the Clintons. Last week, Conway rapped Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who criticized her for referencing the “Bowling Green Massacre” after a stabbing outside the Louvre Museum in Paris. There was no massacre, and Conway was attacked for the reference.

“Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack…or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks,” Chelsea tweeted.

Conway responded, “Bosnia lie a Great reminder. And 2 @CheleaClinton & others, you can’t ‘invent’ quality candidates either. I misspoke; you lost the election.”

