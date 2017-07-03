Hillsboro Airport: Oregon man who tried stealing helicopter is killed, police say

A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly trying to steal a helicopter at Hillsboro Airport in Oregon, according to investigators.

A pilot and student pilot were inside the helicopter at the time but escaped unhurt, Fox 12 reported.

Employees at the airport in Hillsboro told KATU that “someone tried to steal a helicopter at the airfield shortly before they heard gunshots.”

Police reportedly followed a man wearing a mask and a hoodie as he ran toward the Washington County Fair Complex and Hillsboro Airport MAX Station, according to KATU. He jumped over a high fence and bolted across the street when police arrived.

An intern with the airport, Andy Smith, said he was performing a perimeter check on airport grounds Monday before going back to the office and picking up a call from a news network, which is when he first learned of the shooting, Oregon Live reported.

The intern checked with the airport tower, which confirmed the shooting. No new flights are coming in or out of the airport, according to Smith.

