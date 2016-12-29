45.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Hip hop singer arrested for allegedly throwing speakers at crowd

Hip hop singer arrested for allegedly throwing speakers at crowd

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
9
Trey Songz performs during the second night of the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2015.

Trey Songz performs during the second night of the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2015.  (Reuters)

Police say singer Trey Songz has been arrested for throwing microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested Wednesday night after the show.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says Songz became “upset and belligerent” after he was told he had to end his concert and leave the stage at 11:30 p.m. A police sergeant was struck in the head by an object tossed from the stage.

Songz faces malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing charges. Police say he was being held early Thursday at the Detroit Detention Center.

The Detroit News reports that Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB