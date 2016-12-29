49.1 F
Hip hop singer arrested for allegedly throwing speakers

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
Trey Songz performs during the second night of the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2015.  (Reuters)

Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the 32-year-old Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in the 36th District Court.

Songz, of Virginia, was arrested Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says Songz became “upset and belligerent” after he was told he had to end his concert and leave the stage at 11:30 p.m. A police sergeant was struck in the head by an object tossed from the stage.

Songz remains jailed Thursday.

The Detroit News reports that Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert.

