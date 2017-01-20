Historic photos: Presidential inaugurations through the years
U.S. President Barack Obama recites his oath of office for the second time, on Jan. 21, 2013, as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington.
(Reuters)
President Bush receives the oath of office from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2005.
(AP)
William Jefferson Clinton, with his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea at his side, takes the oath of office as 42nd president of the United States from Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist on Jan. 20, 1993.
(AP)
President George H. W. Bush raises his hand as he takes the oath of office as President of the United States outside the Capitol on Jan. 20, 1989, Washington, D.C.
(AP)
Ronald Reagan is sworn in as 40th president of the United States by Chief Justice Warren Burger beside his wife Nancy Reagan during his inaugural ceremony, on Jan. 21, 1985.
(AP)
Jimmy Carter takes oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger, wife Rosalynn Carter holds the Bible on Jan. 20, 1977.
(AP)
U.S. Chief Justice Warren Burger administers the oath of office to Gerald Ford in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 9, 1974.
(AP)
Pat Nixon holds the Bible for her husband, Richard Nixon, as he takes the oath of office, Jan. 20, 1969.
(AP)
Lyndon Johnson is sworn in as US President in cabin of Air Force One after John F. Kennedy assassination, with Jacqueline Kennedy at right, on Nov. 22, 1963
(AP)
Chief Justice Earl Warren administers oath of office to President of the United States John F. Kennedy in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1961
(AP)
Chief justice Earl Warren helps President Dwight Eisenhower at his inaugural address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 1957.
(AP)
President Harry S Truman delivers the inaugural address from Capitol portico, after taking the oath of office for his first full term as chief executive on Jan. 20, 1949.
(AP)
President Franklin D. Roosevelt takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Charles E. Hughes at his first inauguration on March 4, 1933. FDR would take thee oath three more times.
(AP)
People stand in the rain for the inauguration of Herbert C. Hoover as he is sworn in as the 31st president of the United States in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1929.
(AP)
Woodrow Wilson takes the oath of office for his first term of the presidency on the East Portico at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.. Chief Justice is Edward D. White on March 4, 1913.
(AP)
The second inauguration of President Theodore Roosevelt, March 4, 1905. His first was actually held in Buffalo, N.Y.
(AP)
U.S. President Abraham Lincoln stands under cover at center of Capitol steps during his inauguration in Washington, D.C., March 4, 1861.
(AP)
This Currier and Ives print is a reproduction of the scene at Old City Hall in New York as George Washington took oath of office on April 30, 1789.
(AP)
