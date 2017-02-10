A Valentine’s Day card with an anti-Semitic message was given out by a student organization at Central Michigan University on Wednesday.

“My love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews,” the bright pink card reads with a picture of Adolf Hitler positioned to the left. The card was inside a holiday bag made by members of College Republicans at Central Michigan University.

Madison Rodriguez, who posted the photo of the valentine on social media, tells FOX 2 her friend received the bag with the questionable valentine.

Rodriguez and her friend are part of Organization of Women Leaders, and their meeting was beginning around the same time College Republicans at Anspach hall on CMU’s campus. A few members passed each other in the hall, and someone from College Republicans gave the woman the bag that contained the anti-Semitic card.

College Republicans at Central Michigan University responded a few hours later on Facebook, saying members of the group decorated bags for Valentine’s Day Wednesday night and placed a valentine inside each bag.

“Unfortunately, a very inappropriate card was placed into a bag without other members’ knowledge. A bag was then given away to students sitting in Anspach, once again without members’ knowledge of its contents,” the statement reads.

College Republicans adds that the organization did not distribute the valentine, and that the group does not condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism.

Rodriguez confirmed to us that College Republicans weren’t passing the bags out to random students, and that she wasn’t sure what the other valentine messages said in the other bags.

“We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior,” College Republicans said in their statement.

