Hockeytown AM: Anthony Mantha Deserves a Permanent Roster Spot

Over the past several games, Anthony Mantha has undoubtedly been the Red Wings’ best player. Just let the stats speak for themselves: five goals over his past five games, nine points over his past six.

Mantha is a big, strong body who possesses excellent offensive instincts and can skate with the best of them. This makes for a deadly combination. His recent breakthrough couldn’t have come at a better time either, for the Red Wings were hitherto starved for someone to step up offensively.

Given the Wings’ present circumstances, Anthony Mantha needs to stay. For good. I don’t want to see him get sent down to Grand Rapids any time soon. The Griffins are doing just fine without him. The Red Wings, however, can’t do without him. Mantha deserves a permanent roster spot.

