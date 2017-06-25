Hoesen leads Quakes past Real Salt Lake with goal, assist (Jun 24, 2017)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Danny Hoesen scored his second goal of the season and assisted on Marco Urena’s second goal, lifting the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Hoesen opened the scoring in the 13th minute, off a long cross from Nick Lima. After touching the ball down, Hoesen gathered it off a defender’s foot, stepped inside and unleashed a left footer into the top corner from just off the penalty spot.

Hoesen’s long through ball down the right side sent Urena free and from a tight angle he rolled the ball past Nick Rimando in the 68th minute.

San Jose (6-6-5), which has battled injuries and call-ups to score just 16 goals in 16 games, won for just the second time in its last seven games.

Lima picked up two yellow cards in the second half and the Quakes played a man down from the 71st minute.

David Bingham made only one save in each half but was denied his seventh shutout when Jose Hernandez scored his second goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Salt Lake (5-11-2).