Hogan Announces Help For Public Charter Schools

By Tyler Zulli -
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a new initiative Wednesday to continue improving and expanding education opportunities for students. The Public Charter School Act of 2017 would create the Maryland Public Charter School Authority, an independent public charter school authorizer. It also creates a new way of funding these schools, where state investment would be delivered directly to the school. Currently, money is allocated by local boards of education, which have funded public charter schools at a far lesser rate than traditional schools.

