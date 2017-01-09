Hogan Announces One Appointment, One Departure

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a key cabinet position appointment and the departure of another Monday. Hogan chose Lourdes Padilla as the Secretary of the Department of Human Resources. Padilla will replace current Acting Secretary Gregory James, who took over for Sam Malhotra. Padilla has 28 years of experience in the human service field and is currently serves as the Deputy Secretary for Income Maintenance at the PA Department of Human Services. Padilla will take her role on February 8. Hogan also announced that the Department of Information Technology Secretary David Garcia is leaving his position to tend to personal issues. Garcia will leave at the end of the month when a replacement is found.