Hogan To Give Student Debt Relief

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is looking for a way to give recent college graduates some help with their school loans. Hogan announced yesterday the 2017 Student Debt and Tuition Relief Initiative that will make student debt interest payments tax-deductible for all Marylanders earning less than $200,000 per year. Marylander would pay no-income tax on these interest payments. This would begin in 2018, and is expected to save Marylanders about $20 million a year. The legislation would also cap tuition growth at Maryland colleges at a maximum of two percent. The State will invest an additional $17.5 million to allow 14 Maryland colleges and universities to make the cap at two percent.