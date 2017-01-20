Hogan’s Ethic Reforms

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a series of sweeping ethic reform proposals to target conflict of interest and corruption among state officials. The proposals would also increase transparency and public access to state government and reform the county liquor board nominating process after a host of fraud and bribery scandals. Hogan also said he would push to end partisan gerrymandering and finally ensure free and fair elections for all Marylanders through nonpartisan reform. Hogan said, “We cannot allow the unethical behavior of the few to tarnish the goodwill of the many in our state capitol.”