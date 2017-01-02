Hokies land 2017 4-star OLB Nathan Proctor in the Under Armour All-American Game

Virginia Tech was able to add a very nice defensive piece to their 2017 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon, as 4-star outside linebacker Nathan Proctor committed to the Hokies.

Proctor, a 6’3″ 220 lbs. prospect out of Indian Head, Maryland, announced his decision at the Under Armour All-American game, choosing the Hokies over Pittsburgh and Penn State, among others.

Proctor is the highest-rated member of the Hokies’ 2017 class to date to commit, and should provide Virginia Tech with good young depth at the linebacker position heading into next season.

The players who will receive a majority of the reps are all returning starters and upperclassmen, namely, rising junior Tremaine Edmunds, rising senior Andrew Motuapuaka, and rising redshirt-senior Anthony Shegog.

The trio should give Proctor a year to learn the ropes before potentially becoming a firmly entrenched member of the linebacker rotation in 2018.

While landing Proctor was an exciting New Year’s Day addition to kick off 2017, the coaching staff is hard at work to fill out the remainder of the recruiting class ahead of National Signing Day next month.

The most prized target of the remaining uncommitted prospects is safety Devon Hunter. Hunter, a 4-star, 6’1″ 205 lbs. player out of Chesapeake, Virginia, would be a welcomed addition to the Hokies secondary, and also be one of Virginia Tech’s highest rated recruits in a number of years.

Hunter was initially going to announce his commitment on Christmas Eve, but chose to push back his decision to early in the New Year. He took his official visit to Virginia Tech in early December, but has three additional official visits in the month of January with SEC schools in Alabama, Auburn, and Florida.

While many believe that the Hokies have the inside track, the sleeper school to watch here might be Florida, as former Virginia Tech assistant Torrian Gray is on Jim McElwain’s staff, and is known for his recruiting ties to the Tidewater area of Virginia.

Even so, with that decision pending, the Hokies can continue to be confident in the early work of head coach Justin Fuente on the recruiting trail, as commitment of Nathan Proctor is another step in the right direction of making Virginia Tech a perennial ACC power once again.

