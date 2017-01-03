It has been a long time since the Virginia Tech women’s basketball started the season with a goose egg in the loss column.

Whatever the formula is that Kenny Brooks and his staff are doing for the Hokies’ women’s basketball program is surely working and they need to keep those ladies focused on the task at hand. For the first time in years, the Hokies are not just ranked inside the Top 25, but they are undefeated and currently are making some noise to be the top dogs in the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

As for the NCAA Tournament, the Hokies are currently a four seed which means Virginia Tech would host the first round of the tournament. As of now the Hokies would face either Bucknell or Patriot which would the 13 seed. From there, the winner of the Hokies game would face five seed which belongs to California or the 12 seed which belongs to Buffalo or a MAC team.

As for the North Carolina game, the Hokies had four players score 10 or more points in a game that UNC led for just 19 seconds as Virginia Tech went on 76-68.

Virginia Tech was led by redshirt sophomore forward Regan Magarity, who put up a monster double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Sophomore guard Chanette Hicks also had a double-double, scoring 10 points and dishing out 10 assists.

“Great win for our kids, for the team, for the program,” said head coach Kenny Brooks . “I think that they [UNC], has some terrific guards and I thought we did a really good job of running them off the 3-point line in the first half. Just really proud of our kids; I thought we played well. We jumped out, but had a little bit of a lull in the second quarter and to start the third. We regrouped and they got themselves back on track and we were able to come away with a really good win to start ACC play.”

North Carolina may not have won the game or held the lead at all, but they did manage to hold the advantage on the boards 51-46, but the Hokies tallied 21 second chance points to the Tar Heels’ 14 behind Magarity’s seven offensive boards.

