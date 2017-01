Traffic stop numbers in Maryland from the 2016 holiday season crack down have officially come in. Over the course of the six week holiday period, beginning around Thanksgiving and ending Monday, Maryland police made more than 47,000 traffic stops. Over 27,000 tickets were issued, which led to over 2,000 arrests, including 700 drunk driver arrests. Throughout the six weeks, police also responded to 106 crashes, including 21 fatal crashes.