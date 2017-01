After eight seasons in Cardinals red, Matt Holliday signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Yankees on December 7. He will serve as their designated hitter and part-time first baseman and outfielder. Now Holliday, who turned 37 on January 15, is preparing for his new role — and hoping to slow down the aging process — with a series of exercises geared toward increasing his explosive strength and power from the ground up.