Holly Bobo case: convicted killer sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years

Holly Bobo’s killer avoided the death penalty as he was sentenced Saturday to life in prison plus 50 years in connection with her kidnapping, rape and murder.

Zachary Adams, 33, was convicted Friday of killing the 20-year-old Tennessee nursing student in 2011. Her skeletal remains were found three years later.

Judge C. Creed McGinley told a jury Saturday that Adams made a deal with prosecutors just minutes ahead of his sentencing hearing.

Under the agreement, Adams received a term of life without parole for Bobo’s killing. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of 25 years for kidnapping and rape.

Bobo disappeared from her home in rural Parsons on April 13, 2011.

On Sept. 7, 2014, two men in the woods came across the skeletal remains of what would be later identified as the nursing student. Her body was discovered about 400 yards into the woods in northern Decatur County, approximately 20 miles away from her parents’ home.

The trial in Savannah, Tenn., last 11 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.