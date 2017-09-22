Holly Bobo guilty verdict: Man convicted for kidnapping, raping and murdering nursing student

A jury reached a verdict in the case of a missing Tennessee nursing student who was first reported missing in 2011.

Zachary Adams was convicted Friday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, 20.

HOLLY BOBO CASE: PROSECUTORS DESCRIBE HER FINAL HOURS IN MURDER TRIAL CLOSING ARGUMENTS

Bobo was reported missing on April 13, 2011. Her body was discovered buried in the woods in September 2014 near her home in Decatur County, Tenn.

Adams had pleaded not guilty in court to her murder.

