HOLLYWOOD FREAKOUT Stars melt down over DeVos confirmation

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
27

Hollywood stars were eager to share their views after Betsy DeVos’ nomination for education secretary was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Many celebrities, including some who went to private school or have kids in private school, took to Twitter to express their concern that DeVos would be the end of the public school system.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon went as far as to say the GOP has “declared war on our children.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted, “Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as Education Secretary. So now the entire public education system is basically Trump University” before adding (as she often does) “F–k Pence.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR