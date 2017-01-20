Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump inauguration

It’s no secret the majority of Hollywood is not happy about President-elect Donald Trump being sworn into office today.
Rosie O’Donnell, Lena Dunham, Charlie Sheen, Madonna and a slew of other stars have been vocal about their disapproval of the future president sharing their views on social media and hosting or attending anti-Trump protests.
However, there are some stars like Scott Baio, Jenna Jameson and Antonio Sabato, Jr. who have supported Trump throughout the election.
Here’s a look at what the stars have to say about the inauguration — good and bad.
Inauguration Day! Nice to be a part of a great American process. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H7LFKtuZ2N
— John Rich (@johnrich) January 20, 2017
We are ready. Proud to be an American! #Trump #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/oD4DIPrriA
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 20, 2017
Stop telling me to “get over it”. Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up.
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017
Welcome to the age of plunder, bluster, and empty rhetoric. In other words, to the Age of Dumb. If you voted for him, you’re responsible.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2017
🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️
— Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) January 20, 2017
“Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” George Washington #QuoteOfTheDay
— Jill Zarin (@Jillzarin) January 20, 2017