Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump inauguration

It’s no secret the majority of Hollywood is not happy about President-elect Donald Trump being sworn into office today.

Rosie O’Donnell, Lena Dunham, Charlie Sheen, Madonna and a slew of other stars have been vocal about their disapproval of the future president sharing their views on social media and hosting or attending anti-Trump protests.

However, there are some stars like Scott Baio, Jenna Jameson and Antonio Sabato, Jr. who have supported Trump throughout the election.

Here’s a look at what the stars have to say about the inauguration — good and bad.

Inauguration Day! Nice to be a part of a great American process. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H7LFKtuZ2N — John Rich (@johnrich) January 20, 2017

Stop telling me to “get over it”. Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

Welcome to the age of plunder, bluster, and empty rhetoric. In other words, to the Age of Dumb. If you voted for him, you’re responsible. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2017

🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️ — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) January 20, 2017