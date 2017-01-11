Hollywood says goodbye to Obama, reacts to farewell address

Hollywood stars turned to Twitter to bid adieu to President Obama as he deliverer his farewell speech Tuesday night.
Thank you, Mr. President. It has been my honor to serve your administration. My honor to… https://t.co/iiPJBbzEgY
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017
Watching Obama’s final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017
YES WE CAN #obamafarewell
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017
@barackobama Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. You’ve made many who were sleeping, conscious – including myself. I agree with you; we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face. I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are “Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America.” I cannot wait to see good triumph. ❤️🇺🇸
#ObamaFarewell showed class, dignity, competence, and highlighted serious achievement…America at its best. Now Trump. Ouch!
— Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) January 11, 2017
Walks off to Springsteen’s “Land of Hope and Dreams”. And now for something completely different… #ObamaFarewell
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017
Here to show our love for our Potus. #obamafarewell https://t.co/8JG5FRW955 pic.twitter.com/raZCfhSGhT
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 11, 2017
And BOOM…THAT is the way a President drops the microphone and moves on down the road
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017
From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017
Our dear @POTUS just re democratized power and handed #America over to…..us. #FarewellSpeech
— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 11, 2017
2Nite Pres Will Talk About Coming 2Gether,&NOT GIVING UP ON OUR IDEALS.Civil Rights,Women’s Rights,LGBT Rights,Voting Rights,HUMAN RIGHTS‼️
— Cher (@cher) January 11, 2017
As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.
