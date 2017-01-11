Hollywood says goodbye to Obama, reacts to farewell address

@barackobama Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. You’ve made many who were sleeping, conscious – including myself. I agree with you; we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face. I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are “Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America.” I cannot wait to see good triumph. ❤️🇺🇸

