The Dover Police are investigating a home burglary that happened Sunday night. The break in happened between 6 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. on Vondaway Drive when an unknown amount of suspects used a tool to pry open the front door. A 54’ Sony TV and a Playstation 4 were stolen. At this time, no suspect information or description is available. Anyone with information should send it to Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.