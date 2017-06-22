An 82-year-old Vermont man says his Hyde Park home was targeted by burglars while he was attending the funeral for his wife of 59 years.

Carl Fortune says whoever burglarized his house during the day on a busy Vermont road over the weekend knew that he’d be gone, attending the funeral of his wife, Elaine, who died recently after a 25-year battle with cancer.

Fortune tells WCAX-TV the thief targeted “quick grab” items of monetary and personal value that were in his bedroom.

Lamoille County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jonathan Ross called the crime “a very despicable thing to do to someone; kick them while they’re down.”

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com