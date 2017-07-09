Home plate umpire hit in mask by foul tip at Dodgers game

LOS ANGELES (AP) Home plate umpire Kerwin Danley has been hit in the mask by a foul tip off the bat of Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger.

Danley stumbled backward and Royals catcher Drew Butera tried to hold him up before the umpire went to the ground in the bottom of the first inning Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Danley eventually sat up and drank a cold bottle of water with Bellinger and the Royals’ infielders looking on while gathered around the plate. The temperature was 94 degrees at game time, with Los Angeles in the grip of unusually high heat and humidity in recent days.

Danley got to his feet, toweled off his face and resumed his job.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!